The signs are located near key places of community gatherings, including City Hall, Wilson Lake, the Public Safety Building, and multiple signs throughout Lake David Park.
A key feature of the signs, furnished by Soofa Signs, is a partnership that was spearheaded by the Department of Innovation and Technology; Groveland is the second city in Florida to bring Soofa technology to its community.
A key feature of the signs is the ability to provide residents with opportunities to be engaged in city happenings and voice their options. Included on E-ink screens is information on local events, community updates, the city’s Twitter account, and interactive polls to gauge community input. Soofa’s smart city technology also provides advertising opportunities for local businesses.
ABOUT SOOFA SIGNS
In early 2021, Soofa Signs launched throughout Miami. The company’s Groveland expansion builds off the company’s rapid growth in the last year. The company has expanded across the U.S. to 41 cities across 15 states.
