Connecting the western edge of downtown Clermont with neighboring Minneola is the Lake Minneola Scenic Trail. With Instagram-ready views of Lake Minneola at sunrise to late-morning shade canopy in the woods and with nothing to see in all directions but trees near Minneola Trail Head Park, runners, walkers, cyclists, and others enjoy a couple of miles of relaxing scenery.
That is, except for when crossing under U. S. 27.
“Graffiti has been an issue there for years, but it has gotten worse since the pandemic with everyone home,” said Lisa Jones, a Minneola resident and former city council member. Graffiti appears almost as quickly as it is cleaned away or covered up, and ranges in styles and offensiveness.
“I see it (the graffiti) often and am amazed at how quickly it gets painted over,” said Kim Patton. She pushes two small children in a stroller and walks the trail regularly and is pleased with the city’s response.
Although pleased, Patton, along with Paula Wold, both of Minneola, get nervous when strolling through the underpass.
“I don’t always feel comfortable walking through here. Sometimes you see sleeping bags at the top [of the overpass, j
Some of their concerns are mitigated, though.
“Sometimes the gym — Mean Genes Fitness, located within eyesight of the underpass — will have the garage door open and we can see people working out, so it’ll put us at ease,” said Patton.
Her feelings are mixed about what is spray-painted, and by whom.
“It’s not always super vulgar, though it has been. Sometimes it’s quite poetic,” said Patton. “I don’t think it’s just one person. You can tell by the different styles. This current one seems to be someone named ‘Ghost.’
“It seems to be more aggressive lately,” Patton said as she looked upward to a wall between the northbound and southbound lanes of U. S. 27, with words stating ‘We will take over,’ signed by the aforementioned “Ghost.”
Others are not as impressed whatsoever. Another resident called what appears on the walls as dumb and claimed it is not at all art, and said graffiti is supposed to be expressive.
That same person expressed excitement when informed of a plan the city of Minneola has for the underpass, which is to hire local artists, as well as Minneola middle and high school students, to paint murals on the wall.
HISTORY OF THE NUISANCE
Another Minneolian who has been walking the trail since 1994 has noticed a generation of vandalism. In one example cited, benches had been put in at the Ed Harvey Pavilion to which someone took a chainsaw to these. In another example, street lights along the trail have been shot out with.
That individual wishes the city would do something more to prevent acts of vandalism and graffiti, and added her neighbor calls the city every time there is new graffiti.
The city is being responsive as best as possible, according to Minneola City Clerk Christina Stidham.
“Graffiti is a common issue for cities and communities and is difficult to stop. There is little we can do to prevent it, but we do our best by assigning staff daily to the park for check ups and to provide a presence to deter unwanted behavior such as graffiti; keeping LCSO advised of any suspicious activity; as well as graffiti, cleaning up graffiti quickly to deter future incidents; and communicating with the public when they notify us,” Stidham said. “We try to act immediately to any notifications of suspicious behavior or tagging to address the issues and get law enforcement involved as necessary.”
CONSEQUENCES
If apprehended and convicted, graffiti can result in some stiff penalties.
If convicted, criminal penalties for graffiti range from a second degree misdemeanor, which carries a jail sentence of up to 60 days, to a third degree felony, which could mean a five year prison term.
In addition to incarceration, fines beginning at $250 for a first conviction, increasing drastically with subsequent convictions, and at least 40 hours of community service, including removal of graffiti. A minor convicted of graffiti could also lose driving privileges for up to a year.
MURALS ON THE
TRAIL FESTIVAL
Lisa Jones is doing something about the graffiti.
The Minneola Artworx is a project two years in the making, conceived when Jones was sitting on the Minneola City Council. Jones brought the issue to the council two years ago and was requested to find a solution. City Manager, Mark Johnson suggested members to serve on the committee of Minneola Artworx and Jones got to work.
The committee’s solution was twofold: to prevent graffiti, but also provide Minneola with public art.
“Orlando, Clermont, every other city has public art, but not Minneola,” said Lisa Harris, Artist Liaison for Minneola Artworx. “We are doing something about that.”
The Murals on the Trail Festival kicked off the Minneola Artworx project at Minneola Trailhead Park Jan. 15, beginning with the first installation, that of handprints. All Hands on Deck Support Campaign raised money for the public art project by allowing anyone who purchased a ticket at the festival to make their mark on the walls of the underpass.
Following the handprints, the next piece, by artist Mariska Calloway, should be finished by late January or early February, followed in March by local school submissions. Pieces are meant to be permanent, though rotating school submissions out periodically to give new classes an opportunity to showcase work has been discussed.
INTERESTED IN SUBMITTING?
Art for consideration can be submitted to Minneola Artworx and faces a three-tier approval process: Minneola Artworx Committee, City of Minneola, and FDOT (which owns the wall). Once approved the wall will be prepared and the mural is applied by the original artist.
Placing art on a wall does not automatically stop someone from applying graffiti over it, or attempting to alter the art, but it does mitigate it to a degree.
“Statistics show graffiti lessens in areas where art is present,” Jones said.
Furthermore, the murals will be protected by an easily cleanable sealant which will allow any graffiti to be pressure washed off without affecting the approved art.
For more information on the ongoing murals project, and to submit artwork for the project, visit www.minneolaartworx.org