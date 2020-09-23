For the roughly 48 million Americans with hearing loss, communication is challenging enough under the best of circumstances. Meanwhile, the global coronavirus pandemic has created addition-al unexpected obstacles.
The CDC recommends individuals wear face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Wear-ing masks poses a couple of problems for those with hearing loss, mainly that lip-reading becomes virtu-ally impossible, plus the speaker’s voice is muffled.
Spoken language is both an auditory and visual process. We rely on the combination of auditory and visual signals of spoken language to derive meaning. This means that we all use lip-reading, whether we know it or not.
Research has shown that wearing a mask muffles high frequencies speech sounds by as much as 12 decibels, depending on the type of mask, which makes speech less clear for the listener.
Dr. Kristen Weinbaum, audiologist and owner of Precision Hearing in Clermont, has seen an increase in new patients s ince the pandemic hit. “Previously, these individuals were able to compensate for their hearing loss by using visual cues. Now that those visual cues are lost because people are covering their faces, we are seeing more patients realizing that their hearing is lacking.”
There are some simple solutions that can help—its best to use deliberate, clear and me-thodical speech; speak slower, a little louder and with longer pauses.
For those who use hearing aids, their audiologist can fine tune the devices to overcome the specific frequencies that are reduced by face masks. An audiologist can set up Bluetooth compatible hearing aids so they can be easily switched into “Mask Mode” with the click of a button. The user can utilize their hearing aid app to activate the setting when needed, and even amplify the effect with a volume slider.
Are you experiencing hearing and communication issues with face coverings? You may benefit from a hearing test, or if you wear hearing aids, a tech update and fine-tuning adjust-ments.
