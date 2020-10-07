Soni Family Practice is excited to announce our new location at 221 Frontage Rd., Suite G, Clermont, FL 34711. Since 2013, Soni Family Practice has been dedicated to meeting the needs of our patients and families in Orange, Osceola, Polk, and now Lake County. Our team of dedicated professionals, Dr. Ambica Soni, Dr. Gopi Maharaja, Dr. Isabel Hidalgo, Kathryn Kuscavage, PA-C, Jenafer Garcia, APRN and Diana Nieto, PA-C are here to provide all your primary medical needs, including well and sick visits, physicals, adult care and more!
Dr. Ambica Soni is a board-certified family physician and the founder of Soni Family Practice. Upon receiving her Medical Degree, Dr. Soni was handpicked for a competitive residency program in family medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. She launched her career in
Massachusetts where her attention to detail, dedication to patients and expertise in family medicine earned her a teaching position training medical students on the essentials of family medicine at the renowned Boston University Medical School.
Dr. Ambica Soni is pleased to bring her talents to the residents of Lake County. Accepting most Insurance’s (Medicare-HMOs-Commercials)
221 Frontage Rd, Suite G • Clermont, FL 34711 • 352-579-6700
