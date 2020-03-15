The IceHouse opens A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, to run March 20 to April 12, 2020. Performances of this hilarious and charming musical comedy will take place, Thursdays- Sundays, at the IceHouse, 1100 N. Unser St., Mount Dora, FL 32757. Box Office (352) 383-4616, www.icehousetheatre.com.
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, was nominated for ten Tony Awards in 2014, taking home four of them, including the top honor of Best Musical. The hilarious show with its breathtaking score, also scooped up the Best Musical Awards from the Drama Desk, the Outer Critics Circle and the Drama League, as well.
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, music and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak, is based on a 1907 novel by Roy Horniman, Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal, and the lauded 1949 film, Kind Hearts and Coronets, starring Alec Guinness.
The clever and humorous story tells the tale of Monty Navarro, an heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by eliminating the eight relatives who stand in his way of becoming the ninth Earl of Highhurst. The production is helmed by Managing Artistic Director, Darlin Barry, with music direction by Robb Ross, scenic design by David Clevinger, lighting design by Philip Lupo, choreography by Kevin Kriegel and costumes by Anna Maria Muller.
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, performs Friday, March 20 – Sunday, April 12, 2020. Show Dates: March 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29, April 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12. Show Times: Wednesday @ 7:30 (April 8 only), Thursdays @ 7:30, Fridays @ 8:00, Saturdays @ 2:00 (March 21 & 28), Saturdays @ 8:00 (April 4 & 11), and Sundays @ 2:00.
The IceHouse has assembled an extraordinarily-talented cast of eleven actors, who play over forty characters. Leading the cast in a tour-de-force role, playing all nine members of the D’Ysquith family, is Kevin Kriegel. Playing the charming D’Ysquith family outcast who is set on revenge, Monty Navarro, is Russell Grady Stephens. Monty’s two love interests, Sibella and Phoebe, are beautifully sung and acted by Siobhan Gale and Lexi Nieto. The seven supporting players are Alexa Orovitz, Kevin Sigman, Joan Nelson, Johnathan Kenny, Lyssi Antrim, J. Michael Werner and Emma Thompson.
BOX OFFICE: (352) 383-4616, info@icehousetheatre.com. Hours: Tues.-Fri., 1-5 pm, and one hour prior to performances. www.icehousetheatre.com. Tickets: $22 Wednesday & Thursdays; $24 Fridays-Sundays. $20 for Groups (15 or more,) $15 Students (18 yrs + with school ID,) and $10 Students (age 5-17.) This production is rated PG-15, for adult humor.
