Despite having to forgo many face-to-face meetings since the onset of the novel coronavirus, Alpha Delta Rho chapter of Beta Sigma Phi managed to add a new member and crown its chapter Sweetheart for the 2020-2021 sorority year.
Bev Banks, a transferee from Olathe, Kansas, received her welcome ritual in October, as members of the Clermont chapter met in a social distancing session. She and husband Dick soon became an integral part of the group as they played host to an outdoor Halloween party around their Groveland pool. Those interacting with the couple for the first time may not recall their actual names, however, as they were quite convincingly costumed as Flo, the spunky Progressive Insurance agent, and Jake, from State Farm.
At all chapter functions, Passion Washington-Hill, also from Groveland, proudly displays her sparkling personality and a shiny tiara until February, when the Orlando Area Council presents sweethearts from all participating local chapters at a ball. From that array, a Miss Congeniality is selected.
Chosen by her peers in ADR, Jeanette Roberson donned the prestigious black and yellow sash proclaiming her the chapter’s Woman of the Year, for which she was honored along with other council women of the year, at a black and gold luncheon.
Other members received various awards, including Pam Stump, Heather De Young, Vickie Jones, Lu Jo Karkovice and Kristen Pautienus, the reigning Miss Congeniality from last year.
Beta Sigma Phi is an international sorority established in 1931 to afford women to share themselves in social and cultural endeavors. While it is not primarily a service organization, many chapters, including ADR, do reach out to those in need, supporting charities such as the Aaron Strong Foundation, Horizon Service Dogs and The Russell Home, among others.
Membership is by invitation, with members meeting monthly in their homes, on Zoom and at venues large enough to adapt to social distancing requirements.
For further information, contact Vickie Jones at vjones@gmail.com or Lu Jo Karkovice at LuJoLadybug@gmail.com or text 407-230-3758.
To research the international organization, go to betasigmaphi.org. To access information in other local chapters on Facebook, see Beta Sigma Phi Orlando Area Council.