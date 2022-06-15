Orlando Health South Lake Hospital is among those recognized for excellence in keeping patients safe and providing quality care.
The Leapfrog Group, a national independent organization that’s committed to healthcare quality and patient safety released its spring 2022 safety grades, in which all Orlando Health legacy hospitals received A grades; its eighth consecutive A grade.
“While we are pleased to receive this recognition by the Leapfrog Group, what’s most important to us is ensuring that our patients receive safe, high-quality healthcare,” said George Ralls, MD, chief medical officer for Orlando Health. “When it comes to safe processes and quality outcomes for our patients, Orlando Health’s initiatives are focused, deliberate and progressively more advanced.”
All Orlando Health hospitals have implemented medication bar code technology and computer physician order entry systems, technologies which are highly effective at ensuring correct administration of medication. All hospitals have also adopted EPIC, the most widely-used and comprehensive health records (CHR) system, to help streamline health data and care delivery for patients and clinicians.
“As our healthcare system continues to grow its footprint across Florida and the southeastern United States, our focus will be on reaching and maintaining in our new facilities the high levels of patient safety and quality currently achieved in our legacy hospitals,” said Ralls.
Kena Lewis, APR, is the Senior Director, Public Affairs & Media Relations External Affairs