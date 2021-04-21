At their general meeting on April 3, South Lake Art League members voted in their new board of directors: Lisa Harris as president, Dorris Delbridge as vice president, Daniel Henderson as treasurer, Linda Hansee as secretary, and Kitty Adler, Kathy Henderson and Alana Jones.
Show chairperson Kathy Henderson also opened the Spring Art Show, which will be on display through May 5.
In addition, the Youth Art Club is welcoming new members. The group meets every other Saturday. Youth, eighth grade through college age, are welcome. For more information, contact kittyadler4435@gmail.com or Alana Jones at Psu822@aol.com.
The Photo Club will be restarting on May 12 with an information/planning meeting and an official relaunch May 26. Both meetings are open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Art League, located at 776 W. Montrose Street in downtown Clermont.
Visit https://southlakeartleague.com.