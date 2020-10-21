Late last month, the South Lake Art League reopened its gallery, located at 776 W. Montrose in downtown Clermont, with a new member art show. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 1.
A Sept. 26 opening reception featured awards given out by show chairperson, Kathy Henderson. Guests for the evening were Clermont Mayor Diane Travis and City of Clermont Arts and Events Manager Chris Dudeck.
Best of show honors went to Althea Marcano for “The Lovely One,” which was also tops in the Pastel and Colored Pencil category. In that category, Chede McKinney earned second place for “Old Tractor,” and third place went to Linda Hansee for “Summer Wild Flowers.”
In the Oil and Acrylic category, first place went to Joshua Neel for “Cranes in the Headlights,” second place to Kathy Henderson for “Feed Me” and third place to Joe Diaz for “Nature Reserve.”
Marcano also received first place in the Mixed Media Category, for “The Entertainer,” while second and third places went to Virginia McCurdy for “Floral Reflections” and “Serenity Pond,” respectively.
Watercolor first, second, and third place honors all went to Kitty Adler, for “Nitia’s Winter Walnuts, “The Gathering” and “Fall Blueberries.”
The gallery currently is open Sundays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Classes have resumed at the gallery, as well.
Stop by the gallery for the class schedule or visit www.southlakeartleague.com for more information.