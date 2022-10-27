Lisa Harris, President; and Kathy Henderson, Show Director of the South Lake Art League announced the Fall 2022 Fine Art Show will be on display until Saturday, Oct. 29. The community is invited to stop by to see this show as well as the other current exhibits of member artwork.
“We are very pleased and proud of all of our South Lake Art League artists,” said Harris! “I hope that many people will come out to see this new show as it really has some unique new pieces.”
With four separately themed topics, the Acrylic & Oil category awarded first place to Hope Barton for ‘Little Bridge,’ with second place to Joe Diaz for ‘Minneola Trailhead,’ and third place to Robert Panzini for ‘Contemplation.’
The Watercolor, Water-based Pen & Ink category award for first place went to Beth Kreutz for ‘Out Back.” Second place was awarded to Beth Kreutz for ‘Got the Blues,’ with third place going to Linda Hansee for ‘Anhinga.’
First place for the Mixed Media, Collage & Zentangle category was awarded to Althea Marcano for ‘Back to the Country,’ with second place to Edna Munoz Villafane for ‘Hat Girl. Third Place honors went to Linda Hansee for ‘A Walk in The Garden..
The Pastel, Pencil, Colored Pencil, Pen & Ink category awarded first place to Eric Stasuk for ‘Death and a Maiden,’ with second place honors to Althea Marcano for ‘Koi Ripples’ and third place going to Linda Hansee for ‘Blue Jay.’
The Best of Show Award went to Althea Marcano for ‘Back to the Country.’
UPCOMING EVENTS
A new SLAL art exhibition will soon be hanging at the Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St.
All high school students are now being invited to enter the annual SLAL High School Art Show which will open with a reception on Saturday, Nov. 12.
All Elementary School students will soon be invited to the New Year Elementary School Art Show, which will have an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Check with your schools’ art teachers and visit the South Lake Art League website for more information.
CLASSES FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH
Children’s Art Classes are held every Tuesday from 4:30-6 p.m.
Youth Art Club for high school age students meets every other Saturday from 10:30 -11:30 a.m.
All students ages 8 and up are welcome.
BECOME A MEMBER/SPONSOR
It is always a great time for all local artists to join the South Lake Art League. Their Clermont SLAL Gallery offers two-member art shows in the spring and fall, as well as two-member fine art photography shows per year. Member’s websites are linked to the SLAL website. Members receive discounted fees on special workshops and classes. Their SLAL Photography Club offers valuable photo instructional meetings. SLAL members are encouraged to volunteer to help with various projects, activities and gallery sitting.
ABOUT THE SOUTH LAKE ART LEAGUE
The South Lake Art League strives to promote all forms of art and its appreciation throughout the South Lake County Area. They work to bring together people interested in the arts and to provide opportunities for participation in classes, workshops and shows. They offer art classes in acrylics, colored pencils, drawing, mixed media, oils, pastels, fine art photography, Zentangle and watercolor with other art related events.
SLAL fine art and photography shows are held in the spring and fall.
Come to the SLAL Art Gallery, 776 W. Montrose St., in downtown Clermont, to look at their exhibits, purchase artwork, make donations and support the arts.
Artists are invited to stop by on Friday mornings to paint, draw and casually collaborate with other SLAL artists. There are plenty of wonderful opportunities to celebrate the arts here in Central Florida.
TO LEARN MORE
email: ElisaBHarris@gmail.com
website: www.SouthLakeArtLeague.com