South Lake Art League President Lisa Harris, and SLAL Show Director Kathy Henderson announce the newest High School Art Show opening is now underway and will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 4, with approximately 50 new pieces of artwork.
“We are very excited to have all three local high schools participating in our current high school art exhibition,” said Harris. “We have representation from South Lake High School, with help from their art teacher Jennifer Viola. We have East Ridge High School artwork, under the direction of their art teacher is Nesly Latorre. Plus, joining them this year from Lake Minneola High School is Susan Kirkland, the new art teacher there.
Among the students whose work will be on display is Jake Billston of South Lake High School. His art piece is symmetrical pen and ink drawing of a ‘Spider’ with pastels.
“I am very excited, as this is my very first time exhibiting my artwork in an art gallery,” said Billston.
Another student who will be exhibiting for the first time is Kloie Suvak, an AP art student at South Lake High School. Her piece is titled “Mystical Forest.” Her art teacher is excited for her.
“It truly is very exciting for the participating students and me, to see their work hang in a public art gallery. I’m proud of their creativity and their love of art,” said Latorre.
“We hope everyone will visit the art gallery and delight in seeing the wonderful art by our very talented high school art students,” said Harris.
The community is invited to stop by to see this show as well as to see the other current exhibit of SLAL member artwork. Eric Stasuk is this month’s SLAL featured artist.
COMING EXHIBITS
A new SLAL art exhibition is now hung at the Clermont City Center. All Elementary School students are now being invited to the New Year Elementary School Art Show, which will have an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Following the elementary school show will be a fine art photography exhibit, which opens with a reception on March 4, 2023.
ABOUT THE ART LEAGUE
The South Lake Art League strives to promote all forms of art and its appreciation throughout the South Lake County area. They work to bring together people interested in the arts and to provide opportunities for participation in classes, workshops and shows. They offer art classes in acrylics, colored pencils, drawing, mixed media, oils, pastels, fine art photography, Zentangle and watercolor with other art related events.
The South Lake Art League is located at 776 W. Montrose St. in downtown Clermont.
For information on exhibits, classes sponsorship opportunities and membership applications:
email: ElisaBHarris@GMail.com
website: www.SouthLakeArtLeague.com