Lisa Harris, President; and Kathy Henderson, Show Director of the South Lake Art League, are pleased to announce a new SLAL art exhibition will soon be hanging at the Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St.
All high school students are now being invited to enter the annual SLAL High School Art Show which will open with a reception on Saturday, Nov. 12.
All Elementary School students will soon be invited to the New Year Elementary School Art Show, which will have an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Check with your schools’ art teachers and visit the South Lake Art League website for more information.
CLASSES FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH
Children’s Art Classes are held every Tuesday from 4:30-6 p.m.
Youth Art Club for high school age students meets every other Saturday from 10:30 -11:30 a.m.
All students ages 8 and up are welcome.
BECOME A MEMBER/SPONSOR
It is always a great time for all local artists to join the South Lake Art League. Their Clermont SLAL Gallery offers two-member art shows in the spring and fall, as well as two-member fine art photography shows per year. Member’s websites are linked to the SLAL website. Members receive discounted fees on special workshops and classes. Their SLAL Photography Club offers valuable photo instructional meetings. SLAL members are encouraged to volunteer to help with various projects, activities and gallery sitting.