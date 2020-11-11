The featured artist for the month of November is Linda Hansee. Stop by the South Lake Art League gallery in downtown Clermont and see Linda’s art on display in the front window.
The league is now offering children’s art classes, as well as several new classes for adults. Visit https://southlakeartleague.com or stop by the gallery for a class schedule. The teachers have samples of what to expect in their classes on display at the gallery.
The South Lake Art League will have several artists on hand at the gallery on Nov. 14 during Clermont’s Candy Cane Lane event. There will be live demos and special sales. The gallery is located at 776 W. Montrose St., downtown Clermont.