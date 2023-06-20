South Lake’s diverse community celebrated Juneteenth, our nation’s newest holiday, this past weekend.
There were celebrations in Clermont and Groveland marking the official end of slavery in the US and 100’s turned-up to mark this momentous event.
Juneteenth was first declared a national holiday in 2021 by President Biden. The date of June 19 stems from the delayed freedom for more than 200,000 slaves from Galveston, Texas after the Emancipation Proclamation was first signed in 1863 by President Lincoln.
Clermont’s Mayor Tim Murry announced Clermont’s own proclamation at the city’s Waterfront Park event June 17.
“Juneteenth has become a day for all of us to celebrate freedom, unity, progress and African American culture. Let us remember the struggles and sacrifices for those who came before us as we commit ourselves to building a better world for generations to come.
“I do hereby proclaim the 19th June 2023 as Juneteenth celebration day.”
This was Clermont’s second Juneteenth celebrations attended by many local dignitaries and
residents. There were diverse vendors selling cultural foods, refreshments, and kids enjoyed their own designated entertainment zone.
For more information about local Clermont events, visit www.ClermontFL.gov
Groveland hosted its own celebration June16, with a packed show of speakers, singers, fun and BBQ. The event was held at the city’s Lake David Park Amphitheater.