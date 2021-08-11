For the second consecutive year, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and Project Scholars celebrated 1600 teachers from 20 schools around South Lake with the Virtual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast presented by CEMEX.
“We certainly wanted to be able to celebrate our teachers with the traditional breakfast event, but felt it was wise to remain virtual this year,” said South Lake Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, David Colby. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back in person in 2022!”
Throughout the week of July 26, committee members and Chamber and Project Scholars board members visited the schools to present a check for $500 for schools to use toward a welcome back breakfast or lunch and assorted door prizes donated by local businesses. In total, more than 300 door prizes were donated and distributed to the schools.
Cypress Ridge Elementary and East Ridge High School received an additional $500 from CEMEX to use toward enhancing their award-winning STEAM programs.
“CEMEX strives to be a good neighbor in the communities where we live and operate, so we are proud to once again partner with the South Lake Chamber on a much deserved “Welcome Back” Celebration for our teachers here in Lake County,” said CEMEX Communications and Public Affairs Manager Jenna Emerson. “In addition to our annual donation to the schools, CEMEX is excited to recognize Cypress Ridge and East Ridge High School with grants for their achievements in STEAM in the 2020-2021 School Year.”
The virtual event was a true partnership between the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and Project Scholars. The planning committee included committee co-chairs Michelle Michnoff and Doris Bloodsworth, as well as committee members, Stephen Elmore, Jenna Emerson, Tom English, Amanda Hansen, Tamara McLanahan, Sheri Spivey, Jill Swidler, Stephanie Walter and Nancy Wilkins.
The event would not be possible without the support of the South Lake community, including our co-host Pig on the Pond/Project Scholars and presenting sponsor, CEMEX. The event was also sponsored by Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, Stephanie Walter Promotions, Addition Financial, Modern Orthodontics, Insight Federal Credit Union, The Education Foundation of Lake County, HouseMaster, Clermont Woman’s Club, Kiwanis Club of Clermont, City of Clermont, Seacoast Bank, Beta Theta, Caribbean American Association of Lake County and Kiwanis Club of South Lake.