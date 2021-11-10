Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber-fl.com
Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont.
ONGOING
Business and Birdies
Green Valley Country Club
14601 Green Valley Blvd.
Networking starts 4 p.m.
Golf begins 5 p.m., for nine holes
$15
RSVP requested but not required
November 11
Business After Hours
5:30-8 p.m.
South Lake Hospital for Specialty Surgery
890 Medical Park Drive
Attendees must register and confirm they:
Do not have a fever (temperature of 100 F or greater)
Have not been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days
Do not have symptoms including: shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste, headaches or chills
November 19
Chamber breakfast
7:15-8:30 a.m.
Clermont City Center
620 W. Montrose St.
December 3
Annual golf tournament
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Green Valley Country Club
14601 Green Valley Blvd.
Join us Dec. 3 for the South Lake Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at Sanctuary Ridge Golf Club. The tournament is open to the first 120 golfers.