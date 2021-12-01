Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber-fl.com

Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont.

 

ONGOING

Business and Birdies

Green Valley Country Club • 14601 Green Valley Blvd.

Networking starts 4 p.m.

Golf begins 5 p.m., for nine holes

$15

RSVP requested but not required

 

December 2

Business After Hours

5-7 p.m.

Seacoast Bank • 1000 State Road 50 East

Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Be sure to bring your business cards and expect to have a good time with lots of door prizes.

 

December 3

Annual golf tournament

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Green Valley Country Club • 14601 Green Valley Blvd.

Join us Dec. 3 for the South Lake Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at Sanctuary Ridge Golf Club. The tournament is open to the first 120 golfers. 

 

Recommended for you