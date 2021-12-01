Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber-fl.com
Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont.
ONGOING
Business and Birdies
Green Valley Country Club • 14601 Green Valley Blvd.
Networking starts 4 p.m.
Golf begins 5 p.m., for nine holes
$15
RSVP requested but not required
December 2
Business After Hours
5-7 p.m.
Seacoast Bank • 1000 State Road 50 East
Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Be sure to bring your business cards and expect to have a good time with lots of door prizes.
December 3
Annual golf tournament
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Green Valley Country Club • 14601 Green Valley Blvd.
Join us Dec. 3 for the South Lake Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at Sanctuary Ridge Golf Club. The tournament is open to the first 120 golfers.