The South Lake Chamber of Commerce honors local teachers each school year with a Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, and this year was no exception. The normal two-day in-person event went remote due to precautions around COVID-19. Representatives from the Chamber’s Teacher Appreciation Committee visited 20 local schools to present them with a $500 check, an assortment of raffle prizes and a Chick-Fil-A card for each teacher.
“We wish we could have celebrated the way we have in years past, but we hope our South Lake teachers know how much we in the community appreciate each and every one of them,” commented South Lake Chamber of Commerce president and CEO David Colby.
The event was made possible through the support of co-host Pig on the Pond/Project Scholars and presenting sponsor, CEMEX, along with many other area businesses and organizations.