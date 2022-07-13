South Lake Hospital has received the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Silver for implementing hospital-wide best practices and educating parents and caregivers on sleep safety to help prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
A recognition conferred by Cribs for Kids, a national organization that advocates for the standardization of safe sleep practices in alignment with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines, the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification confers recognitions at a bronze, silver and gold level.
South Lake is one of only two hospitals in central Florida to have this designation.
Sleep-related death results in the loss of more than 3,500 infants every year in the United States. In 2020, there were 59 recorded sleep-related deaths in Florida, two of which occurred in Lake County.
A recent study by the AAP continues to reiterate that practices like decorating cribs with blankets and toys or sleeping on the same surface with an infant, such as a couch or bed, increase the risk of SIDS.
The Academy encourages caregivers to always use a firm, flat mattress, and place baby on his or her back during sleep to provide further protection.
CRIBS FOR KIDS
Cribs for Kids was founded in 1998 to help address the large number of SIDS cases in the United States. The organization focused primarily on educating mothers and families on safe sleep practices while also providing safer cribs for families in need.
Hospitals that receive a Safe Sleep designation are evaluated on nine requirements which include implementing a hospital-wide safe sleep protocol for infants and providing safe sleep education to caregivers and families of babies less than one year old.
