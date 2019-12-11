“Today, it’s not as simple as just owning a computer anymore. Computer users are battling now more than ever, to keep their PCs safe, up-to-date and performing well,” says Adam, owner of South Lake Computers in Clermont.
South Lake Computers recognizes this ongoing battle and offers its high-quality products and services to the community and can help reduce the headaches experienced by everyday computer users. Their professional computer repair services are offered in-store, on-site and over the internet. South Lake Computers is capable of resolving the most frustrating of computer problems and offers a satisfaction guarantee.
“We aim to provide a friendly and more knowledgeable alternative to the bigbox, chain stores,” Adam continues. “We strive to offer the quickest turnaround times and the most personalized customer service experience.” South Lake Computers offers new and refurbished laptops and desktop PCs, all with in-store warranty. There’s no longer a reason to call 1-800 numbers to get support, nor do you need to box-up and ship-off your computer to get the attention that it needs. Simple services can often be performed during your visit or within 1-2 business days.
South Lake Computers opened its doors in 2008 and is located at 182 W. Highway 50, between the Clermont Fish House and Auto Zone. *Call South Lake Computers today at (352) 243-2233 or visit us online @ www.southlakecomputers.com and mention this article for $20 OFF your next service visit!