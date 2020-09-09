Community Health Centers, Inc. will be adding a third drive-up COVID-19 testing location beginning Friday, Sept. 11 in the Four Corners area of south Lake County. This new site is located in Cagan Crossings at 509 Cagan View Road, Clermont. Testing will be offered at the clinic every Friday, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Testing is available to high risk and symptomatic patients, including those with shortness of breath, fever, body aches and/or cough. There is no cost for the COVID-19 test, however, depending on health insurance, a medical visit fee may apply. Patients may also qualify for the center’s sliding discount program, based on family size and income.
In addition, Community Health Centers offers testing at two other locations: 840 Mercy Drive in Orlando (Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.) and 210 E 7th Street in Apopka (Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.)
Testing will be done by appointment only for new and existing Community Health Centers patients. To schedule an appointment, call 407-905-8827 or 352-314-7400. For more information about Community Health Centers, visit www.chcfl.org.