South Lake Gastroenterology is excited to announce our new location at 201 Mohawk Road, Suite 100 in Minneola.
Since 2006 South Lake Gastroenterology has been dedicated to meeting the digestive needs of South Lake County. Our team of dedicated professionals, Rajab Abukhadrah MD, Khalid Maqsood MD, Fadi Rahhal MD, and Tammy Covington, APRN are here to provide comprehensive care for all of your gastrointestinal issues. We are not just the doctors that do colonoscopy. We offer cutting edge technology such as painless in-office hemorrhoid treatment, Fibroscan Ultrasound Technology for evaluating and monitoring liver disease and Video Capsule Endoscopy for small bowel evaluation.
Our skilled physicians and experienced staff can offer you the support you need for your journey to better health. So remember, when you need help “Trust in your gut feelings” and call us at South Lake Gastroenterology.
Our locations:
201 Mohawk Rd, Suite 100, Minneola, FL 34715. Tel (352) 242-1665. Fax (352) 243-1649.
2040 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont, FL 34711. Tel (352) 242-1665. Fax (352) 243-1649.
2320 North Blvd W, Suite C, Davenport, FL 33837. Tel (863) 547-9610. Fax (863) 547-9614.