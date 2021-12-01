Recognized for dedicated patient care, safety
Orlando Health South Lake Hospital earned its seventh consecutive A grade and was designated as a “Straight A’s Hospital” by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national organization committed to healthcare quality and patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade rates hospitals based on how well they prioritize and actively work to improve patient care.
“Orlando Health is committed to providing the safest, quality healthcare possible in the communities we serve,” said George Ralls, MD, chief medical officer, Orlando Health. “We’re proud to be recognized for continuing to prioritize patient safety. These prestigious recognitions are a direct result of the hard work, commitment and dedication that our physicians and team members put forth every day to make Orlando Health the highest quality healthcare organization in the southeastern United States.”
The Leapfrog Group assigns an individual ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade every six months to more than 2,700 U.S. hospitals. The grades are based on hospital performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
