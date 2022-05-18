Orlando Health South Lake Hospital will hold a hiring event to expand the facility’s growing care team on Thursday, May 19.
The event will take place at The Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Circle, Leesburg from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
In addition to available hospital roles, candidates can apply to join the care teams at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital Emergency Room – Blue Cedar and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital Joe H and Loretta Scott Emergency Room – Four Corners. Same-day, on-site job offers will be extended to qualified candidates applying for the following positions:
• Registered Nurses – All Specialties • Registered Nurses
• LPNs (Licensed Practical Nurses) • Nursing Assistants
• Pharmacy Technicians • Medical Technologists
• CT (Computed Tomography) Techs • Echovascular Techs
• Respiratory Therapist • Medical Assistants
Interested candidates should bring updated copies of their resume and applicable certifications to the position for which they intend to apply. Applicants can visit OrlandoHealth.com/HiringEvent to register for this event or for more information.