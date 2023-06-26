Cribs for Kids’ National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification has awarded Orlando Health South Lake Hospital its Gold Safe Sleep Hospital certification.
The best practices required by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification reduce the risk of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID), Accidental Suffocation and Strangulation in Bed (ASSB), SIDS, and unsafe sleep injuries.
Hospitals that achieve the certification are nationally recognized for improving infant safety through community outreach, increasing the availability of infant safe sleep spaces, and implementing hospital-wide safe sleep policies and training to reduce SIDS and related injuries.
“Orlando Health South Lake is proud to earn this distinction recognizing protocols we have in place to care for infants and their families,” said Lance Sewell, president of Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
“Guiding our patients toward their optimal health and well-being starts from their very earliest days, ensuring families have the education and resources they need for their newborns to sleep safely.
“I want to also thank our team members in our Women’s Center who saw this need for the patients in our community and responded with their time, talents and resources to create a safe environment for the newest members of our community.”
This is the second year that Orlando Health South Lake has participated in the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification program, improving from a Silver Certification in 2022 to the highest Gold Certification in 2023.
For more information about the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, visit the Cribs for Kids website.