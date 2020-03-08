Mr. Sean Parks, District 2 Lake County Commissioner to Speak to Marines
South Lake County, FL. Mar. 4, 2020. The South Lake Marine Corps League will host Mr. Sean Parks, District 2 Lake County Commissioner, at its March 17 Detachment meeting that begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Clermont Fire House Number 1 on State Road 50.
The meeting is open to people who are former Marines, their family members and friends. The South Lake Marine Corps League is continuing to expand its community outreach and looks forward to hearing from Mr. Parks about Lake County, Florida, accomplishments, initiatives, and how the Marine Corps League can support the local community.
Participants are encouraged to arrive by 6:20 p.m. to socialize and ensure the meeting gets underway on time.
The South Lake Marine Corps League Commandant Ray Taylor anticipates an active 2020. “This is the second in our series of Detachment meetings that features a local speaker to help us stay involved and plan our volunteer efforts.” Last month, Clermont Police Chief Chuck Broadway spoke about the challenges and new initiatives within his agency.
The Detachment meets at the Clermont Fire House No. 1 on State Road 50 each third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Commandant Ray Taylor, 352-727-7760