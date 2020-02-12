A New Year rings in a new chapter for Southlake Autism and ABELS Academy. Having now served Clermont-area families for 12 years, the two organizations are in the be-ginning phases of building a state-of-the-art home in the heart of Clermont. Southlake Autism offers a variety of intensive and focused treatments for individuals with be-havioral, developmental, educational or emotional needs. ABELS (Applied Behavior Educational & Life Skills) Acade-my provides an educational environment that promotes a child-centered approach to learning, the development of functional life skills, and the advancement of family and community values.
Owned and operated by Terri and Sam Howard, both orga-nizations will enjoy expanded space in the 9,100 square-foot custom building designed to specifically meet the needs of group learning, individualized education and training, as well as family counseling services. In addition to routine services, Terri’s practice also specializes in desensitizing children to aversive procedures such as medical exams, pre- and post-surgical procedures, dental exams and procedures, injections, blood draws, as well as haircut, tooth brushing and dressing desensitization. Built by Lake Construction & De-velopment Company, the new facility is nestled behind Belk Department store in the Citrus Tower Village shopping center, on the newly named road, Acceptance Way. Construction is underway and the new building will celebrate a Grand Opening in the autumn of 2020.
The children, families, faculty and owners of Southlake Autism and ABELS Academy realized a long-held dream on November 13 as the group broke ground in a festive ceremony. Terri Howard is enthusiastic to reach even more children: “The new building means we will be better equipped to meet the needs of children and families in our community. More building space means more changed lives.”
Terri encourages anyone who has a child struggling in his/her current school to find a private therapeutic school, which would be covered by the Gardner or McKay Scholarship programs. ABELS is always accepting children on their waitlist, predicated by a family meeting and assessment.
Additional information may be found on their websites: www.southlakeautism.com and www.abelsacademy.com. E-mails may be sent to: info@southlakeautism.com.