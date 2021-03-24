Many people find that soyfoods like tofu, soy milk and tempeh make for nutritious additions to their diets. According to the Cleveland Clinic, eating soy is a great way to increase one’s intake of plant protein. Research indicates that including more plant protein in a diet can benefit the cardiovascular system by lowering blood pressure. Soyfoods also are great sources of vitamins and minerals, and many derivatives of soy are found in popular foods.
For individuals with soy allergies, the presence of soy in many commercially produced foods can be problematic. The consistency of soybeans enables them to be made into oils and flours, and isolated soy proteins are used as emulsifiers to bind fat and water. Soy-based emulsifiers are often used in cheeses and chocolates to keep ingredients from separating and in doughs to help reduce stickiness. Reading labels is necessary for people with soy allergies because soy can be found in anything from chewing gum to canned tuna. Here’s a look at some ways soy is used in popular foods.
Non-dairy products
People who avoid dairy for health or personal reasons often turn to non-dairy options. For example, soymilk long has been seen as an alternative to traditional cow’s milk. In addition, soy may be used in recipes as a substitute for dairy. Many different butter alternatives also are made from soy products, namely soybean oil.
Vegetable oil
The United Soybean Board says almost all margarine and shortenings contain soybean oil. Soybean oil is frequently found in salad dressings and mayonnaise. Spectrum Commodities, which specializes in grains and cattle, says that soybean oil accounts for more than 75 percent of total U.S. consumer vegetable fat and oil consumption. If a label says “vegetable oil” this often means soybean oil, which can be dangerous for those with soy allergies. Many restaurants exclusively use vegetable oil in their food production, making it very challenging for those with soy allergies to eat out.
Soy lecithin
Lecithin is a fat that can be found in foods like egg yolks and soybeans. According to the online medical resource Healthline, lecithin is generally used as a lubricant or emulsifier. It also has uses as an antioxidant and flavor protector. Soy lecithin may be found in dietary supplements, ice cream, convenience foods, chewing gum, and even in infant formulas. The University of Nebraska says most allergists don’t advise people who are allergic to soy to avoid soy lecithin because the risk of reaction is small. However, some people are still highly sensitive to it.
Soy can be a healthy option for many people. But caution is necessary for those who have soy allergies and sensitivities because soy in various forms is found in an assortment of foods.