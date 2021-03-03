The Florida Forest Service typically receives quite a few calls this time of year concerning Spanish moss (Tillandsia usneoides).
“Spanish moss is killing my tree, what can I do?” is a common call. The answer is simple: nothing.
Spanish moss is not the reason the tree is dying. Spanish moss is an epiphytic bromeliad and receives its water and nutrients from the air, not the tree.
People often notice a tree in decline loaded with Spanish moss, and they incorrectly assume the moss is at fault. The increase in the Spanish moss is a response to the declining tree, not the cause of the decline, FFS said in a recent news release.
Companies offer to spray trees with a chemical to kill Spanish moss, but it will come back within a few months. The best way to remove it, if you must, is to simply pick it off the tree by hand, if possible, according to FFS.
Since Spanish moss is harmless to trees, it is best to enjoy the beauty it provides to the southern ecosystem. According to the University of Florida IFAS Extension, songbirds use the moss to build nests, and species including bats, reptiles and amphibians use the moss for shelter. Recently, Editor Laura Bennett-Kimble witnessed an American crow hiding some sort of treasure it had found underneath a clump of Spanish moss.
“Despite its name, Spanish moss is not a moss but a bromeliad—a perennial herb in the pineapple family,” UF/IFAS says.
For more information, contact Lake County Senior Forester Chris Otremba at 352-360-6676 or Citrus/Sumter Senior Forester Arthur Clothier at 352-793-243.
