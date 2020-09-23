Every week, Clermont Toastmasters, part of Toastmasters International, offers members a chance to work on any fears of public speaking, while honing leadership skills and interacting with others via an online setting.
The nonprofit educational organization teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs, and the local group currently meets online every Monday evening, beginning at 7 p.m. Each meeting, members vote for the best speaker, best table topics and best evaluator.
Toastmasters is the best way for anyone—whether a working professional, student, stay-at-home parent or retiree—to improve his or her communication and leadership skills, according to the group.
For more information, email education vice president Tina Fairing at vpe@clermonttoastmasters.org or call 352-234-6495.