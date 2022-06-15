Vincenzo Bellini’s bel canto opera “Norma”at 1:45 p.m., Monday, June 27 at Cooper Memorial Library, room 108.
“Norma” is a tragedia lirica (lyric tragedy) opera in two acts by Vincenzo Bellini, with a libretto by Felice Romani. It based on the play “Norma, ou L’infanticide” (Norma, or The Infanticide) by Alexandre Soumet. It was first produced at Teatro alla Scala in Milan Dec. 26, 1831.
The opera is regarded as a leading example of the bel canto genre, and the soprano aria “Casta Diva” in Act One is its famous piece.
Probably the most important person to have filled the role of Norma of the first half of the 20th century was Rosa Ponselle, who triumphed in the role both in New York and in London.
Notable exponents of the title role in the post-war period have been Maria Callas, Joan Sutherland, and Montserrat Caballe.
This is a free program with English subtitles and light refreshments will be served during the intermission for our guests.
WHAT IS BEL CANTO IN MUSIC?
bel canto (Italian for “beautiful singing”) is a style of operatic singing that originated in Italian singing of polyphonic (multipart) music and Italian courtly solo singing during the late 16th century and that was developed in Italian opera in the 17th, 18th, and early 19th centuries.