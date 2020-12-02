At a Nov. 19 media event at its Clermont location, Special Olympics Florida athlete Chris Nikic received the Local Hero Award for his tireless work to create a more accepting and inclusive world for people with intellectual disabilities. A Special Olympics Florida triathlete who, in early November, became the first person with Down syndrome to complete a full IRONMAN event, Nikic finished the IRONMAN Florida race in 16:46:09 and earned himself a spot in Guinness World Records. His accomplishment was also covered by ESPN, Sports Illustrated, BBC Sport and numerous other media outlets. Nikic will compete for Team Florida in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
According to Special Olympics Florida, “Chris is an inspiration to people around the world, and we are thrilled to recognize his achievements. He is the second person ever to receive the Local Hero Award, which celebrates individuals – both inside and outside Special Olympics Florida – whose actions promote inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual disabilities.”
At the same event, Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock surprised the Unified triathlon team by announcing they had been invited to be part of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. Two Lake County athletes, Kyle Krekeler and Adam “AJ” Mucklow, are part of the team.
The creation of the triathlon program in January 2018 was led by Wynne McFarlin, a triathlete and volunteer with Special Olympics Florida. It has grown quickly and will be included as an official sport in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. The Clermont event featured guest appearances by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 2022 Special Olympics USA Games President and CEO Joe Dzaluk.