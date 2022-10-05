God. Faith. Prejudice. Death. Eternity. Who hasn’t questioned their own beliefs and wondered about others?
A presentation based on “The Faith Club,” written by Ranya Idliby, a Muslim; Suzanne Oliver, a Christian; and Priscilla Warner, a Jew, will be hosted by The Social Justice Environmental Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County (UUCLC) at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Faith Club authors began as strangers, each with her own preconceived ideas about her faith and theirs. Actors will read from this true account of an intense interfaith conversation following the tragedy of 9/11. Afterwards, a question and answer perind will take place.
The event will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation Church, 1235 Mount Homer Road (on the corner of David Walker Drive), Eustis.
The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
Susan Zingale-Baird is handling information of the event.