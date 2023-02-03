Not even a rainy winter’s day could dampen the spirits at Groveland’s first Chinese Lunar New Year celebration.
The free event, held in Lake David Park on Jan. 21, was organized by the Groveland-based Bennett Law Center, LLC, as a way to bring the area’s different cultures together.
Visitors enjoyed a lion dance show, traditional Chinese folk singing and music, and a fashion show with models showcasing beautiful outfits from the Ming Dynasty.
Meng Li is a member of the Orlando Hanfu Club and she came along to the celebrations with others members of the organization, dressed in traditional Chinese costume.
“I came here today to support the Asian community in Groveland,” said Meng Li. “Our club loves to attend events like this to support Asian communities and to show off our traditional dresses. My dress is from the famous Ming Dynasty.”
She noted the importance of the lunar new year.
“Chinese New Year is such an important celebration for us, a bit like Christmas in Western societies,” she said.
Kids tried their hands at making meat and vegetable dumplings, which are traditionally eaten at the lunar new year, to symbolize good luck. One of the events involved learning how to use chopsticks.
Allison Nino Sosa, 10, from Mascotte, tried her hand at making dumplings.
“I really enjoyed making the dumplings,” said Sosa. “I also loved playing with the chopsticks and found that they are easier to use than I thought.”
At the end of the festival, dozens of giant lanterns were lit and set off into the sky. In China, these lanterns are associated with good luck and future dreams being fulfilled.
Yarrey Zhang, a paralegal from the Bennett Law Center, LLC and who organized the event with the city of Groveland, said the event was such a success that there are plans to make it a yearly celebration.
“We were very happy with the numbers of people who came out to support us, despite the heavy rain,” said Zhang. “We look forward to next year! We are also grateful to our friends in Orlando who came out and danced and sang for us.
He added that the purpose of organizing the lunar year celebration was to bring nations together. “Groveland is very diverse, and we wanted to unite local people in a fun, happy celebration and also to teach them about our unique Chinese culture,” said Zhang.