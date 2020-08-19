If you live in Florida, you’ve probably seen a gopher tortoise in your yard, a park or conservation area, or crossing a road. But how much do you know about these threatened, long-lived native reptiles whose lives revolve around their burrows?
On Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m., the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will host a free online Zoom program about gopher tortoises. Samantha Cobble, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Northeast Region biologist, will provide information about this important species, including general gopher tortoise biology and behaviors, their value as a keystone species, the plants they eat and how we can help them.
The Passionflower Chapter is one of more than 30 FNPS chapters with a shared mission dedicated to the preservation, conservation and restoration of native plants and native plant communities in Florida. Passionflower serves the southern portions of Lake County, including Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Ferndale, Montverde and Minneola.
This virtual program is free and open to the public via
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82616613245.
For more information, email PassionflowerFNPS@gmail.com.