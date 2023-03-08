The Friends of Marion Baysinger Memorial Library is sponsoring a three day book sale March 16-18 at the library.
Hours are noon-7 p.m., Thursday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Select from a new inventory of gently used books, CDs and DVDs.
Tickets will be available for purchase to enter the drawing for a special Easter basket.
All proceeds fund children, teen and adult programming and other events and needs of the library.
Cash or Square payment only.
WANT TO GO?
756 W. Broad St., Groveland