What once was known as the Home and Garden Festival has been rebranded as the Spring Forward Festival, and took place Saturday, Feb. 26. As with many street festivals, turnout was well attended.
Not only has the festival been renamed, so, too, has been the Clermont Downtown Partnership. It’s now Mainstreet Clermont, part of a nationwide organization. Regardless the name change, the nonprofit schedules regular events such as the Sunday Farmers Market, First Friday Food Trucks, and numerous other downtown events.
But why the name change for the festival? According to Barbara Hollerand, with Mainstreet Clermont, rebranding the festival is meant to celebrate the transition from winter to spring.“It is an opportunity to get people downtown to check out our newest downtown businesses,” Hollerand said. “We have lots of new businesses downtown.” Hollerand continued.
WHAT ELSE IS NEW?
Chad Titterington, from Kansas City, Missouri travels the country working weekend festivals selling The Original Bucket Stool, a small stool that attaches to the top of an open 5-gallon bucket, allowing the user a place to sit and access to whatever is contained inside the bucket.
Titterington, a distributor for The Original Bucket Stool, has been traveling full-time since 2017, mostly in states neighboring Missouri, where The Original Bucket Stool is manufactured. Recently, he decided to test the Florida market. He figured Florida’s year-round climate and multiple outdoor activities that ample opportunity existed.
He began this past January, participating in the weekly Sunday Farmers Market, which is also where he met Mainstreet Clermont’s organizers. It’s proven to be a positive experience.
“I love the people here [in Clermont]. Everyone is exceedingly friendly,” Titterington said.
NOT JUST SHOPPING AND DINING
In addition to season-themed vendors, the festival offered an egg hunt. More than 20 businesses donated items to be raffled off to participants who visited downtown stores searching for a hidden golden egg.
Of the nearly two dozen stores, five had a golden egg hidden, either on shelves, in display cases, or inside a clear bag of popcorn. Upon locating a golden egg, participants received a stamp from the merchant on a “passport.” Once all passports were filled, hunters returned to Clermont Main Street’s vendor booth and crossed their fingers.
“It offers something the family can do together and learn about the stores in Clermont,” said Jeremy Wiseman, owner of Wiseman’s Gourmet Popcorn. He appreciates the festivals and farmers markets, and Mainstreet Clermont’s efforts to drive customers into his and other downtown stores. “We’ve been here two years and we still get people coming in saying ‘We didn’t know you were here,’”
NEXT UP
The March 18 Wine Stroll.