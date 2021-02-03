Feb. 27, the streets of Downtown Clermont will be buzzing with safe and socially distanced vendors, crafters, home décor, home repair and gardening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Spring Home & Garden Show also will feature food trucks on and near West Montrose Street and music by DJ Eddy Craft. The Clermont Garden Club will sponsor some exciting interactive workshops to share how to best care for your plants and gardens this season. Sherwin Williams, Central Florida Skylight and the City of Clermont will be sponsors.