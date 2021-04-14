Spring is in the air, and there is no better time than to start family research than when doing a little spring cleaning. Clearing out closets and drawers, you just might come across documents to help you start your family tree.
This information, along with good research habits, can help with researching your family history online, according to Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society. Learn about research tools by Joining Cathy Kwech in the group’s two-session beginner research course on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 3 p.m.
To get a Zoom link for this free virtual class, send a request to info@pastfindersslc.org. Find out about other programs at pastfindersslc.org or follow PastfinderofSL on Facebook.