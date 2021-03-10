Growing your own food is a great way to save money and increase the variety of food that you eat. As the weather warms, now is the perfect time to start your own garden. Whether you are new to edible gardening or an expert, it is always good to look at the different ways that you can garden. This allows you to choose the best option for you. Some options include an in-ground bed, raised bed or in containers. A large yard may allow you to have an in-ground garden. If you are less able to garden on your hands and knees, or if you have limited space, consider a raised garden. If you have limited space, containers may be best for you.
In-ground gardening often allows for a larger harvest in both variety and quantity. You can plant more of each plant and get more food from them. With this method, you want to take the time to make a garden plan. Decide what you want to grow and where you will place them all. Pay attention to the spacing of your plants. They will grow and fill in the space. When planning your garden, be sure to research what plants do well as companions. Companion plants are plants that do well next to each other. This can be because the companion plant helps to control pests, increases plant productivity or several other reasons.
Companion planting can be practiced in all gardening methods mentioned in this article. Check out more at http://bit.ly/3c7gjpI.
It is good to get a pH test done before you start your in-ground garden. This lets you check to see if you need to make changes to the soil before you plant. Do this before you add compost. Compost can raise the pH of soils. Depending on what you are growing, this may not be what you want. For example, blueberries do not like a high pH soil.
Raised bed gardening is gardening in beds that have soil raised above ground level. They allow you to work in a garden bed without having to get into the garden bed. Plants are placed closer together in raised beds than in-ground gardening. When constructing your beds, you can put a liner in to keep burrowing rodents and insects out of your bed. Be sure that the liner allows water to drain out. A lack of drainage can cause root rot.
Container gardening is a great option if you have limited space. This allows you to grow your own food on a patio, balcony, windowsill or other area that limits the other options previously mentioned. Common issues with soil pests and diseases are virtually eliminated in container gardens. Watering can still be an issue. Overwatering can rot plant roots and underwatering can result in plant death. You will have to water your containers more than in-ground plants.
Now that you have an idea of what gardening style you can choose from, it is time to think about what you want to plant. Some plants get very large and will not grow in small containers, such as watermelon. Others love being in pots, such as herbs. If you are starting plants from seeds, March is the time to plant watermelon, squash, peas, corn, cucumber, beans, pumpkin, radish, onions and okra. You can also transplant tomatoes, peppers, sweet potatoes, lettuce, eggplants and beets.
For more information about vegetable gardening, contact our office at 352-343-4101 or check out https://gardeningsolutions.ifas.ufl.edu.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office. Email her at jdaugherty@ufl.edu.