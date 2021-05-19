Advertising has been around for a long time. People and businesses use it to convey information about products and services that people want to offer and receive.
Heck, the first ad probably was written on a cave wall telling early man when the next Mastodon cookout was scheduled.
There are many ways to get your advertising out there. Of course, we think The News Leader is the best way to market your business, and we know that our readers expect to see ads in the paper each week. In fact, data and outside auditors tell us that our readers look forward to seeing the messages from local merchants that appear in the pages of this newspaper. That way, advertising is not intrusive and is welcomed into our readers’ homes.
But not all forms of advertising are welcomed by everyone. That was clear from the most recent Clermont City Council meeting.
Councilman Jim Purvis asked the council to take action about an advertising method that uses snipe signs. The signs, also called bandit signs, are those small placards you see littered along public rights-of-way selling everything from homes to junk car removal.
They are seldom attractive and often stay until they rot away or are removed by the city or in the case of our city, a private citizen on a mission.
Council person Purvis received a letter from a Clermont resident who has made it his mission to remove as many of the snipe signs as he can in an effort to clean up the appearance of the city.
Longtime Clermont citizen S.F. (He asked us to just use his initials) sent a letter to the interim city manager, all five council members and the chief of police detailing how he picked up 111 snipe signs on the city’s corners, medians and traffic sign poles in one day.
He even included a picture of himself standing in a sea of all 111 signs for the council people to see.
S.P. wrote: “I spent three and a half hours criss-crossing Highway 50 intersections getting these things down. Fortunately, once again I emerged in one piece. While doing so I saw six Clermont police department cruisers and one Lake County Deputy. It’s hard to believe that while these signs were being placed no police cruisers passed by.”
S.P. should be commended for his community spirit and willingness to tackle this problem on his own. The issue could use a little more push from the city, but I’m not sure that the solution falls to the city’s police department to solve.
The city encourages residents to call in complaints about the signs but that doesn’t seem to be working.
Asking police officers to do code enforcement work might not be the best use of their time. S.P. rightly points out that the folks who place these ugly signs along our public rights of way are smart. They sometimes put them out on a Friday, and city employees who most likely are not working during the weekends wouldn’t take them down until the following week.
That means, even if the city did take them down, the culprits get four or five days of advertising before their message is taken down.
Clermont city staff does have a committee set up to investigate and propose solutions. The city also discourages the use of the signs on its website.
But in a game of snipe sign Whack-A-Mole, the signs get taken down and then pop up again somewhere else.
So, how do we get rid of this litter? Probably through a concerted effort between the government and the community.
Here’s one idea from yours truly:
- The city could schedule a rotating crew to work weekends to pick up the signs on our busiest highways.
- Our community’s volunteer groups could take on sign removal as a project. Keeping Clermont beautiful is a worthy goal for any volunteer or service group.
- Our police department could focus on writing offenders tickets if they are caught in the act of placing the signs on public rights of way.
We don’t have to look for the signs on every road in the city. Businesses who advertise vie for the most eyeballs they can get for their money. The advertisers you see in The News Leader know that we deliver our paper to 18,300 homes, the largest audience in town. They spend their money because the advertisements work.
If we can collectively remove the signs from the busiest streets, we can remove the incentive for the advertising bandits to place the signs there in the first place.
In other words, if the ads don’t get results, the offenders will stop.
Our friend S.P. shouldn’t have to be a one-man snipe sign removal operation.
What do you think?
Jim Gouvellis is the publisher of the Clermont News Leader. You can reach him at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com.