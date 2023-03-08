For the past 16 years there has been a sign in front of an old orange grove on the west side of U.S 27, an estimated four miles north of U.S. 192 in the Four Corners area.
This field was to become the home of St. Faustina Catholic Church. Years passed, signs were tattered by storms and replaced as needed.
The small community of St. Faustina worshiped in different temporary locations, the first Mass held in the ballroom of the Westgate Inn on U.S. 192 in September 2006; 64 people attended.
Later that year, the parish found a temporary home on U.S. 27 just north of U.S. 192, in the building formerly occupied by Homer’s BBQ. Via two rooms, that site had a capacity of 125.
In 2010, the congregation moved to a strip mall, also on U.S. 192. Even with capacity at 249, it was often “standing room only” with masses in English and one in Spanish celebrated each weekend, with an additional two masses during the winter.
Late in 2015 the parish moved to space at the Glenwood Commons Center. Parishioners faithfully continued to contribute to a construction fund that slowly grew to a point where construction could begin.
This past January, ground was broken for a permanent building that would house the parish, whose membership now exceeds 1200.
Passers-by have seen the church take shape, the muted red color of the building standing out among the various housing developments along U.S. 27.
This color reflects the churches in Poland where St. Faustina, patron of the parish resided. The parish is the first in the United States named for this saint.
In recent weeks, the final touches, including the landscaping, were applied and the church ready to welcome worshippers who reside in the Four Corners area and south Clermont.
Bishop John Noonan, leader of the Diocese of Orlando, blessed the new Church and celebrated the first Mass Feb. 4.
The journey h1as been long, but that old sign has finally been replaced by a permanent new sign and a beautiful church.