For a 12th year, St. Matthias Episcopal Church parishioners will be providing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner basket to 125 families in financial need in who are residents of South Lake County.
The basket will consist of a $20 meat certificate from Publix, along with all the trimmings to 125 families.
Registration to receive a basket takes place on from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, at the Church, 574 Montrose St.
Photo ID showing current address must be presented at time of registration.
Registration will be on a first come-first sever basis.
Masks must be worn.