TAVARES — It’s time to choose the Lake County Schools 2022-23 student calendar.
The district’s calendar committee, composed of employees and parents, has developed two student calendar options. A survey was sent to employees on Feb. 9 asking their preference between the two. The same survey will be sent to parents and posted on the district’s social media pages on Feb. 14. Survey results will be presented to the School Board at the Feb. 28 meeting for final approval.
Employee calendars for 2022-23 will be determined after the student dates are finalized.
Both student calendar options give students Veterans Day off and a full week off for Thanksgiving. Both options also recognize Labor Day; Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and Presidents’ Day as student holidays. Both also have the last day of classes scheduled for May 26. But there are differences.
Option 1 starts school on Wednesday, Aug. 10 (students are dismissed one hour earlier than usual on Wednesdays); starts Winter Break on Dec. 20 with classes resuming on Jan.3; and sets Spring Break for March 13-17.
Meanwhile, Option 2 starts school on Thursday, Aug. 11; starts Winter Break on Dec. 22 with classes resuming Jan. 4; and sets Spring Break for March 20-24.
When developing the options, the committee considered state law that prohibits districts from starting the school year earlier than Aug. 10. They also considered the state assessment calendar, scheduled FTE-count dates that are related to funding, and contractual agreements that require teachers to have a student-free work day after each grading period.
Sherri Owens is the Communications Coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us