It’s time to choose the Lake County Schools student calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
The district’s calendar committee, which includes employees and parents, has developed two student calendar options for each of the two school years. Parents, students, employees and other stakeholders are invited to complete a survey indicating their preferences.
The survey was emailed to parents and a link is posted on the district’s website, Facebook page and Twitter page. The survey closes at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Survey results will be presented to the School Board at the Feb. 28 meeting for final approval.
When developing the options, the committee considered state law
that prohibits districts from starting the school year earlier than Aug. 10. They also considered the state assessment calendar, scheduled FTE-count dates that are related to funding, and contractual agreements that require teachers to have a student-free work day after each grading period.
Both calendar options for 2023-24 start the school year on Aug. 10, 2023, but Option 1 ends the school year on May 24, 2024, and Option 2 ends the school year on May 29, 2024.
Both calendar options for 2024-25 begin the school year on Aug. 12, 2024, and end it on May 29, 2025. While all four options give students 180 days of school, the days off during the school year different among the options.