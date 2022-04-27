Student testing made headlines recently when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill eliminating the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA). We will learn more as time goes on about what will replace the FSA next year. For now, though, the FSA is still with us and many of our students will be testing next month.
Specifically, students in grades 4-10 will take the Spring FSA Reading exam in May. Students in grades 3-8 will take the math exam. Students in grades 5-8 will take the state science assessment. And we will wrap up the month with state end-of-course exams for high school students.
Individual schools will have their exact dates for each exam.
Our students have been working hard all year with standards-based instruction from our teachers, so I know they are ready. But if parents want to provide some additional preparation for their children, the state offers practice tests and fact sheets with more information about the tests at https://fsassessments.org/families.html
Additionally, we are working on ways to make it easier for parents to see their child’s test scores. Each household will receive a unique code to access a report about their child’s performance. We will send details to parents soon. But for now, parents are advised to check to make sure we have their correct phone number and email address on file in Skyward so they don’t miss this important information. They can update their information by contacting their child’s school directly, or by logging into Skyward Family Access, clicking on the Skylert tab, and making updates in the Home Email field.
Standardized tests are not the only way we determine student progress, but they can be a helpful tool. So, students should take the tests seriously. Parents can help by making sure children get plenty of rest and a good breakfast. Students should come to school on time each day and be encouraged to do their best.
Best of luck to all.