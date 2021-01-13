Two stars of the 1960s are coming to Clermont for two performances Jan. 29. Gary Puckett & the Union Gap (“Young Girl,” “Woman, Woman,” “Over You,” “This Girl is a Woman Now”) will be joined by Dennis Tufano, singing songs he made famous as lead singer of the Buckinghams (“Kind of Drag,” “Don’t You Care,” “Susan,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,” “Back in Love Again”). Chris Ruggiero, often recognized for singing on late night PBS-TV vintage rock and roll specials, will open the show, singing some of the greatest hits from the 1960s.
The concerts will be at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27 in Clermont. Tickets are only available by phone at 352-394-4800 or online. For information on this and other upcoming CPAC performances, visit https://clermontperformingarts.com.