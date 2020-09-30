Genealogy is not just a collection of names and dates, but the act of recreating the lives of our ancestors. Since the internet has made it easy to access genealogical records, many people make the mistake of diving right in. They search known names, chasing every shaky leaf that comes their way. However, research is a method of learning and identifying facts, recording data and citing your sources.
Step 1 Gather: You have some knowledge of your family. Who were your parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles? You might have even been fortunate to know relatives from generations further back. Write down all you know. Then call a relative, a cousin, an aunt. If you are lucky to have your grandparents or a parent, interview them as well. What or who can they give information on? Who has the family Bible and the photo albums? What do they have that can give you clues? Listen to the family stories and write them all down.
Step 2 Organize: Take all the information you now have and organize it. Write down the stories and information in a neat, orderly fashion on each person. Make sure you capture their birth, marriage and death dates. Where they lived, occupations and all their children. Log the information on who or where you got that information, whether it is a story a cousin told you or a copy of immigration papers. You should cite your sources.
Step 3 Set a Goal: No problem, I want to trace my line back to the royal family. That is going to take some time, and there are steps involved. Look at the information you have now organized. What are you missing on each person? Set a goal like finding great-grandma’s birth date and place.
Step 4 Research/Analyze: There are several places to look for information, from free to subscription-based websites. Not all documents are available online; in fact, less than a quarter of all genealogical records have been digitized, indexed and placed online for us to find. Archives and libraries are also perfect places to spend your time researching. Once you have found your document, analyze it. Does it meet the goal you set? Is it the correct person you are researching? Does this document give you new information, like the names of your great-grandmother’s parents?
Step 5 Repeat: Go back to step 2, organize that information and write it down as part of your data, then Step 3 – set a new goal, Step 4 – research and analyze and Step 5 – repeat.
Step 6 Join: Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society will host a virtual beginner’s research class on Zoom Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. This two-session class is free and open to all. Visit PastfindersSLC.org to learn more, or email info@pastfindersslc.org to request a Zoom link.
Being organized and having a methodology for family research will keep you from barking up the wrong family tree.