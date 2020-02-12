CLERMONT – Downtown is looking up and business is booming in Clermont.
Those were key takeaways from City Manager Darren Gray’s 2020 State of the City Address Jan. 30 at the Clermont City Center. Gray highlighted Downtown-Waterfront Master Plan milestones, Wellness Way progress, department accomplishments and Clermont Champion citizens of 2019. He also premiered a downtown promotional video.
“This past year, we delivered on our promises,” Gray said, “and we continued to make history in our great city.”
Mayor Gail Ash welcomed the packed room of business owners, residents, real-estate agents, nonprofit organizations, elected officials and others interested in the future of Clermont.
“Clermont continues to lead the way in Lake County,” Ash said. “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made with our projects this year. We have a phenomenal staff and it’s because of them that all of these wonderful, exciting things are happening in our city.”
Gray overviewed the city’s “incredible progress” on its award-winning, $22-million Downtown-Waterfront Master Plan. City council adopted the plan in 2015, and the city is on track to complete the 10-year plan in about seven years.
Gray pointed out that a record 176 businesses opened in Clermont in 2019, which is 37 more than in 2018; and 21 of those were downtown.
“The City of Clermont made strides like never before on the business front,” Gray said. “That means more local jobs to fuel our economy.”
Particularly, Gray commended the 2019 opening of downtown’s second brewery, Clermont Brewing Company. Suncreek Brewery opened in 2018. “These breweries have sparked a vibrant nightlife downtown,” Gray said. “They are bustling with activity every evening, from trivia nights to group runs to live bands.”