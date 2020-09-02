The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity recently released Florida’s employment data, showing the unemployment rate for July at 11.3 percent, with a state labor force increase of 2.3 percent over the month.
In Lake County, the unemployment rate was 12.4 percent for the month, compared with 13.8 percent in June and 3.5 percent in July 2019.
In Sumter County, the unemployment rate was 10.0 percent for the month, compared with 9.4 percent in June and 4.8 percent in July 2019.
Osceola County had the highest unemployment rate (20.2 percent) in Florida in July, followed by Orange County (16.1 percent), Miami-Dade County (14.2 percent) and Polk County (13.2 percent).
Data show Florida lost 1,178,100 jobs from February to April and has since gained back 572,200 jobs, almost half of the jobs previously lost. The industry losing the most jobs over the year is leisure and hospitality, with 254,400 jobs lost and a 20.3 percent decrease. July labor statistics reflect continued effects of COVID-19 and efforts to reopen businesses and services, according to the DEO.
To help individuals and businesses make informed decisions about careers, investments and the economy, the DEO launched Florida Insight, a labor market and economic data platform. Visit www.floridajobs.org/economic-data.